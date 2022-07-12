Kentucky Painting Still Shrouded in Mystery One Year Later

After the long passage of time, the painting remains a mystery. Taylor Miller is trying to find her lookalike after this painting was found in a Kentucky antique store. Their similar facial features are clearly visible in the photo. She's been searching for a year in the hopes of meeting her doppelganger.

I think everyone has a doppelganger in this world and mine has always been Melissa Gilbert. From her early days on Little House on the Prairie, and into adulthood, I've been told that we look alike. This most recent picture really shows how undeniably similar we look. Have you found someone that looks exactly like you? Taylor Miller of Kentucky most certainly has.

MYSTERY PAINTING GOES VIRAL



When the photo was posted in July of 2021 it went viral. Everyone was hoping the woman in the mystery painting would be solved. It was shared by people in New Zealand, Alabama, Scotland, the UK, Mexico, Iowa, Melbourne, Australia, and everywhere in between. It all started with just a post by Taylor's uncle on July 2nd, 2021.

"So my niece lives in Kentucky now and she found this picture in a flea market. We would love to find out who the lady in the painting is!!", Rodney Laron shared

TAYLOR SHARES HOW THE PAINTING WAS FOUND



"My Pastor was shopping in an antique store called Home Revive. He saw the painting and took a picture of it with his phone. I had no words when I first saw it. Weird and cool at the same time! My husband went to purchase the picture a few days later. We were pretty shocked when we saw it in person. He took the painting apart to see if there was a name on the back and there was, but it was all rubbed off. I googled the artist's name on the front of the picture, “Hundley 1980”. I found contact info and emailed to ask if he remembered the name but he replied, that he had no clue. My uncle posted the picture I sent him and we’ve been in shock at how many shares this has gotten. Reading some of the comments I thought it was a few people and I even reached out to them, but it wasn’t any of the ladies I thought. I’ve tried to find out where the painting came from, but no one has answers. So everyone still wondering, I haven’t found out who she is but maybe one day I will." Taylor shared on July 14th, 2021

HOME REVIVE IS LOCATED IN DANVILLE, KENTUCKY

Lead Comes in on July 6th, 2021

"I think the lady in the painting is possibly from Florida. There was a comment that her name was Ms. Trevino and worked at Publix as a manager over the bakery on Marco Island about 30 years ago. I was told she could bake like nobody’s business lol baking is another thing we have in common! I know that doesn’t mean anything, just cool to throw that out there. I’m honestly blown away at how far this has gone. It would be amazing to find out who the woman is!" Taylor shared on social media

Advice Given on Social Media

Many people took to social media and offered Taylor advice to help her locate the person in the painting.

Have you thought about doing ancestry DNA? They have groups that can help you find matches and place people for you. - Jenny Johnson

Tell her to try different colored lighting (ie Black-light) on the scratched-out name on the back of the painting, that is what they do in a forensic lab to get different types of ink to show up. Or take it to a forensic lab. - Bambi Pickard

Keep digging. I wonder if y’all may be related?? - Roy Cheryl Mosley

This has been such a cool story to follow over the past year. I'm just surprised the mystery continues. I thought for sure a solid lead would solve the case. We'll stay in touch with Taylor as her search continues and we'll keep you posted!