3 Places Kentucky Teachers Can Celebrate Summer Vacation For FREE

TEACHERS REALLY DON'T GET SUMMERS OFF

It is quite often a common misconception that teachers get to spend their summers will an umbrella drink in one hand and a magazine or cell phone in the other. I am here to tell you that couldn't be further from the truth. As someone who worked in the school system for a long time, I experienced it and witnessed just how very hard these teachers work with in-service training hours and preparing their classrooms for the next year and a million other things no one else, if they are not a teacher, thinks about.

Some teachers even spend their time tutoring or teaching summer school.

TEACHERS DESERVE A BREAK

As a parent to multiple children in the school system I can attest that teacher darn well deserve a break and a whole lot longer one than some of them get. They also don't get paid enough but that is a story for another time.

Scrolling through Facebook I found that Hart County is offering all Kentucky teachers some really cool deals for the next few weeks of the summer.

Mark your calendars & tell your friends! We're having Teacher Days July 17-30. Kentucky Public School Teachers with a valid teacher ID will get free admission at Kentucky Down Under Adventure Zoo, Hidden River Cave/American Cave Museum, and Dutch Country Safari Park! And Dennison's Roadside Market will give those teachers a free cold soft drink from their cooler.

This is open to any Kentucky Teacher with a valid ID. Only the teacher will get free admission and other visitors with them will need to pay the regular price of a ticket.

All three places are located in Horse Cave, Kentucky so you could literally make a day of it all or stay overnight and take it all in.

