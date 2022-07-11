Boonville Organization Giving Away School Supplies to Warrick County Students

If you need a little assistance this year with getting school supplies for your kids, and you live in Warrick County, one Boonville organization wants to help.

Summer break is nearing its end. It feels like just yesterday, the kiddos were getting out of school and eager to take advantage of summer. In about a month's time, kids will be returning to school. That means now is the time when parents are planning out their back-to-school shopping lists. Clothes, shoes, and school supplies don't come cheap, especially for those who have multiple children. Some families cannot afford all of the required school supplies, and that puts them in a bit of a bind. However, you could have some assistance from a Boonville organization that wants to give you school supplies.

Studio Bee Community Youth Center in Boonville knows and understands that, now, especially folks are struggling to pay bills and afford life's necessities. That's why they want to help Warrick County families ease the burden of back-to-school shopping by doing a school supply giveaway again this year.

Studio Bee School Supply Giveaway

Studio Bee in Boonville is organizing a School Supply Giveaway for Warrick County students in grades K-12. The giveaway/pickup is scheduled for the afternoon of August 2nd from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. However, you will need to sign up for this giveaway by noon on Saturday, July 16th.

How To Sign Up For The School Supply Giveaway

Here's everything you need to know about how you and your family can sign up for this program with Studio Bee:

Call Studio Bee at (812) 897-5378 to sign up by noon on Saturday, July 16th.

When you call, you need to leave a message with your name, phone number (say it twice), and the number of children needing school supplies.

Studio Bee will return your call with a confirmation number, which you will need in order to pick up the supplies.

When they call you back, they will ask for the student's name, school, grade, and teacher's name. Then, they will give you the confirmation number for you to pick up the school supplies on August 2nd.

Studio Bee Community Youth Center is located at 120 Flint Street in Boonville, Indiana. Make sure you call sooner rather than later to insure that your Warrick County students get the school supplies they need for the upcoming school year.

