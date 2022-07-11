Bret Michaels, DEVO, Living Colour, Tone-Loc, Vixen, and many other artists who ruled the 80s will be part of the Totally Bodacious line-up. Dust off the spandex, grab the Aqua Net, and find the leg warmers because the Ultimate 80s Cruise is about to set sail!

I grew up in the 80s and the music is proven to be timeless. I also remember the permed hair (Aqua Net - the higher the hair, the closer to Jesus), the fashion trends (shoulder pads, puffy sleeves, high-waist pants, leg warmers), and the super heavy makeup (radical eyeshadow, dark lip liner, thick brows, bright lipstick, and blush for days). This is what made the 80s the best decade in pop culture history. Who wouldn't love to relive those glory days? Now, you can!

THE 80s CRUISE SETS SAIL IN 2023



Climb onboard Royal Caribbean Cruises for the ultimate 80s party! The cruise sets sail from March 3rd through March 10th, 2023. For the first time, the Royal Caribbean Mariner of the Seas will sail from Los Angeles, California. Passengers will enjoy this all-inclusive 7-day retro 80s party while stopping in Ensenada, Cabo San Lucas, and Puerto Vallarta. There are over 50 concerts planned with some of the most influential artists from the decade. There are nightly-themed parties for those who grew up loving the 80s. It's a week-long party you will never forget. Original MTV VJs Mark Goodman, Nina Blackwood, and Alan Hunter will bring 80s nostalgia to the open sea.

I’m here for it! I love cruising … and the 80s! Dana Michelle Clark

Love me some 80s!!! - Claudia Cupit

This looks fun! - Tanya Marie

BOOK THE 80s CRUISE

Be sure to pack your best and brightest 80s attire because you're about to hit the open seas. Besides the incredible music, there are 80s-inspired events day and night. From Big ’80s Trivia to 80s Karaoke, along with artist meet and greets, it's going to be a week-long party with your friends!

The ship will also have a prom where you can help pick the theme.

Let’s do a PURPLE RAIN PROM and let Morris Day and the Time perform that night!! - Jeff Hurst

Mike Jackson this is what we need to book! - Kelli Asbridge Jackson

We booked ours when we were on the 2022 cruise. - Danny Solis

THE 80s CRUISE LINE-UP

During the mid-eighties, I worked at my college radio station. I've always loved the music from the 80s decade. How about you? Now you can travel back in time to enjoy nightly performances and interaction with the stars. Here's a look at some of the artists set to perform. Bret Michaels will celebrate his birthday during the cruise!

BRET MICHAELS

I just booked a cabin to celebrate my birthday with BRET!! - Jan Lemons

So excited to see you! I cannot possibly count the times I’ve seen you on stage, but I know I’ve loved ‘em all! - Trisha Anderson

Ok, we signed up, we are coming and gonna have "nothing but a good time" baby! - Dan Sheputis

DEVO

MORRIS DAY AND THE TIME

LIVING COLOUR

KIM WILDE

HOWARD JONES

JODY WATLEY

TONE LOC

The 80s Cruise line-up stars Devo, Bret Michaels, The Church, Kim Wilde, Morris Day and The Time, Howard Jones, and Living Colour.

Jessie's Girl World's Best 80s Band, Jody Watley, The Smithereens With Guest Vocalist Marshall Crenshaw, Vixen, Cutting Crew, Midge Ure, John Parr, Autograph, China Crisis, Tone Loc, EXTC, Trial By Fire, and more will also take the stage.

Here's a look back at the incredible 2022 80s Cruise:

Can’t wait until 2023! - Our 80s Life

