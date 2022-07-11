You know you love taking photos of your furry friends if you are a pet owner. Today is the day to celebrate that and share one of those photos with us.

PETS COME IN ALL SHAPES, SIZES, AND SPECIES

Pets literally do come in all shapes and sizes. Angel here and I have always had typical pets or at least typical to me. Growing up I always had at least one dog and one cat and when my parents were married I had horses too. There is something so special about having a pet and I know that typical pets are all that typical anymore.

There are tons of people that now have exotic pets, unique out-of-the-box pets, and farm animals as pets. You name it someone is probably calling it a pet these days.

How about having a giant snail as a pet!?

I have always seen these guys in the zoo but didn't realize they could actually be pets.

Yes, that rabbit is actually almost as big as his kid.

SOME PETS ARE ACTUALLY ILLEGAL TO OWN

Our own Dave Spencer did a story a while back on the pets that are illegal to own in Owensboro. I would be willing to bet most people don't know some of these animals are illegal to own in Owensboro. There are also exotic pets that are illegal to own in Kentucky.

HERE ARE SOME SUPER CUTE PETS THAT ARE LEGAL TO OWN

I am not sure I would want to own some of these. Although after my doodle, Lilly ate $50 worth of Farmer's Market baked goods this weekend I am thinking a giant spider may be the way to go UGH!

SHARE YOUR FAVORITE PET PHOTO WITH US ON THE WBKR FACEBOOK PAGE

