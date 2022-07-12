Report: Albert Pujols Will Participate in the 2022 Home Run Derby

Albert Pujols is doing more than just going to the final All-Star game of his career on Tuesday, July 19. There is a report that the day prior he will be participating in the Home Run Derby.

As Yahoo Sports reported a few days ago, Albert Pujols was chosen as a legacy selection by the commissioner for the 2022 All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 19. Now, Katie Woo of The Athletic is reporting that Albert will also compete in the Home Run Derby on Monday, July 18. She indicates that she's heard this from multiple sources.

CBS Sports reports that this will be Albert's 5th home run derby as he was also in the competition in 2003, 2007, 2009 and 2015.

It was just this past weekend that Albert hit the 684th home run of his career against the Philadelphia Phillies.

If reports are accurate, next Monday will be must-see TV when Albert Pujols swings for the fences against reigning champion Pete Alonso among others one final time.

