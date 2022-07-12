Kentucky Woman Warns of Drug Laced Money After Nearly Dying in Nashville [PHOTOS]

One Kentucky woman is sharing her terrifying story from a weekend out with family that turned tragic when she innocently picked up a folded dollar bill off the ground.

DON'T PICK UP THOSE DOLLAR DOLLAR BILLS Y'ALL!

Authorities have been issuing warnings in Tennessee letting the public know they should not pick up folded dollar bills from the ground. The reason behind this warning comes after multiple reports came to the Giles County Sheriff's Department. They issued this warning;

Multiple counties in Tennessee have reported this happening and want the public to be aware. Some people have not taken the severity of this seriously. Just recently, a Kentucky woman was just driving through Nashville and had heard about the warnings but didn't think before she acted.

Authorities don't necessarily think people are intentionally placing money out and about to hurt others but the careless acts of those involved in this type of activity are causing innocent bystanders to face grave danger.

ACCIDENTAL OVERDOSE DUE TO FOLDED DOLLAR BILL

Renee Parsons and her family were driving through Nashville on Sunday, July 10, when they stopped at a McDonald's so her husband could use the restroom. She was standing with her 3-month-old son and saw a dollar bill lying on the ground. Renee says she didn't really think anything of it and picked it up. She took the bill put it in her pocket and handed her son to her husband while she ran to use the restroom. When she finished she washed her hands and didn't quite let them dry all the way. She walked back outside and grabbed the dollar out of her pocket and put it in her car door. She proceeded to tell her husband about her recent bout of luck and then grabbed a wipe to clean off her hands because he had told her not to pick up money due to possible substance contact. What happens next is terrifying and Renee shares in her own words;

As he began to somewhat lecture me It hit me like a ton of bricks. All of a sudden I felt it start in my shoulders and the feeling was quickly going down my body and it would not stop. I said, “Justin, please help me. I'm not kidding I feel really funny.” I grab his arm not thinking and then my body went completely numb, I could barely talk and I could barely breathe. I was fighting to stay awake as Justin was screaming at me to stay awake and trying to talk to 911 and find the closest Fire Station or Hospital. I passed out before we arrived at the hospital, but thankfully they worked almost as quickly as my husband did to get me there. It took a few hours and some meds, but I eventually started feeling somewhat normal again. The police officer that came to take our report told us it was one of two things; either the dollar bill was accidentally dropped and it had been used to cut and or store the drugs or it was purposely left with drugs on it. Either way, this is absolutely real and sad. The mixture of my wet hands and the alcohol from the wipes, mixed with my body's reaction to that drug could have cost me my life.

Renee wants to make sure that others know it is a real thing. She said she wants as many people as possible to be able to see her story and hopefully, it can save even one person by reading the message.

God has other plans for me and thankfully I’m able to reflect upon and laugh at just how BLESSED I am to have my husband, who drove like my life depended upon it; 98mph in a 35, running every red light and crossing over curbs, because if it wasn’t for his love and determination and Gods plan’s, I wouldn’t be here. The morale, I don’t care if it’s a $20 bill or a $100 bill do not touch it!!!

We are more than grateful that Renee was able to receive the care she needed and that her husband acted fast to save her life. Thank you Renee for letting us share your story!