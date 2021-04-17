Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Officially Confirm Breakup

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have officially split up. After weeks of speculation, the couple confirmed the news in an exclusive statement issued to NBC’s TODAY Show early Thursday.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," the couple said in a statement issued to the show today.

Back in March, it was reported that the couple had called off their engagement. But they had never officially split up, sources said.

In fact, at the time the couple said that they were "working through some things," but that has changed, apparently.

Today's statement officially ends the hopes for the couple, who first got together in 2017, and were engaged for two years.

Rumors swirled last weekend when J.Lo posted a selfie from the set of her new movie and she wasn't wearing an engagement ring.

"We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support," Lopez and Rodriguez told TODAY in the joint statement.