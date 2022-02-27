No Monkey Business – A Jasper Indiana Man Accused of Wearing a Gorilla Mask to Burglarize a Home

Let's be honest, there are a lot of crazy criminal stories that come out of Florida. But Hoosiers lately have been giving Florida a run for their money.

This is No Monkey Business - A Man Wore a Gorilla Mask to Burglarize a Home

This is bananas. B-A-N-A-N-A-S! According to Eyewitness News 25, a Jasper, Indiana, man was arrested by the Jasper Police Department on Monday, February 21, 2022, after they viewed surveillance of him breaking and entering into a home where he stole items including a gun.

What made this particular theft case interesting is that the suspect channeled Planet of the Apes because he committed his crimes while wearing a gorilla mask. Now, I can't speak for all (or really any) gorillas, but I'm guessing that they would not appreciate being associated with any type of crime.

Police later obtained a search warrant for his home where they found drugs and the stolen handgun. Yipes. Not good for gorilla mask man.

What Is He Being Charged With?

According to MyCase, he is being charged with burglary, theft, residential entry, neglect of a dependent, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of legend drug, and maintaining a common nuisance.

As of 2/24, the suspect is still housed in the Dubois County Jail. Since police released the information on the case, the story has been picked up both regionally and nationally. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

H/T: Tri-State Homepage

