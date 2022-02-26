I've come across, yet again, another amazing photo that contains an image that wasn't there when the photo was taken of an abandoned house.

When visiting some of the Facebook groups I belong to, I came across this photo and I just had to share it with you. So, I contacted the photographer, Kira Deatherage, and she agreed.

When A Photo Contains More Than You First Saw

Below is the text that Kira put with the photos.

I took this picture a while back and it was pointed out to me that it looks like there is a little girl opening the side door. There was nobody around when I took the picture and this is a very rural area. What do you think? It's very creepy!

Here is a close up of the ghostly image behind the backdoor.

As soon as I saw the photo, I could see the image of a child standing behind the door and looking through the window. It always gives me chills when a photo of an abandoned house reveals an unexpected image of a spirit.

Why Would a Spirit of A Child Still Be At the House?

When I corresponded with Kira, she mentioned that someone had contacted her about the abandoned house and the horrible thing that had happened to the little girl who's spirit seems to have remained in the doorway.

We often hear of spirits who seem to be unable to leave for whatever reason. It's engrained in us to figure out why they stick around. Does there really have to be a reason?

Why Do Spirits Linger?

According to dyng.lovetoknow.com, it might be for all of the reasons we were thinking.

There are instances when spirits can't or won't move beyond the physical realms for various reasons. For example, this might be because the spirit has unfinished business or loved ones left behind who the spirit wishes to protect and oversee their well-being. Then, there are cases where the spirit cannot let of the negative emotions either surrounding their death or their life. These spirits fail to release from this world and cling to it. This is a matter of exerting free will, and those spirits remain tethered to this world until they are ready to leave.

All of that makes sense when you look at this photo and know the history. Thank you so much, Kira, for trusting me to share your incredible photo.

