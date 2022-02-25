See Incredible Photos of Eagles On a Frozen River Bordering Illinois
Eagles are the symbol of America's freedom, and our national bird, I think that's part of the reason seeing these majestic creatures will never get old. Recently I shared with you a photo taken by Teresa Ferguson, the photo was so incredible, I've never seen anything like it! The photo was dozens of eagles sitting in a tree.
How many eagles do you see?
When Teresa took this photo she told me she had to turn around on the highway because she had to go back and make sure she was seeing what she thought she saw! Here's what Teresa shared with me about the photo:
Taken January 19th of 2022 on my way home I seen a few of them in a tree and HAD to turn around to see if what I saw was real. when I got parked on the side of the road on 136 between iowa and Illinois boarder I couldn't believe What I seen!
Since then Teresa and I have stayed in contact, and she truly has a knack for photographing eagles! She recently took these photos on the frozen Mississippi river!
Have you ever seen an eagle standing on ice?
When sharing these icy pics with me Teresatold me these were actually taken in Montrose, Iowa on the river. The Mississippi River borders Illinois. She said her husband will stop the car for her capture these photos:
my husband is amazing when I said there is some eagles he will stop or turn around so I can take pictures.
I love to hear it! She shared several really cool photos with me, and has allowed me to share them with you (thank you Teresa)! How cool are these? These photos were taken in Illinois, and some were taken in Iowa where Teresa is from.
An eagle snatches up some dinner
An eagle stands on the icy river
Birds walking along the frozen river
This photo below was taken in Illinois, I love how you can see the fish on the tree branch.
This is a short story, now notice the eagle enjoying the fish
It was at this moment, he dropped his fish :(
I want to once again thank Teresa for sending me these stunning photos. She really has an eye for finding eagles and really capturing the beauty of these animals.