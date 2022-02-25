Trunnell’s Adult Easter Egg Hunt Returning To Owensboro

Who says that the kids should have all of the fun when it comes to Easter egg hunts?

Trunnell's Farm Market in Owensboro, Kentucky will once again be hosting an adult Easter Egg Hunt. Cottontail & Cocktails is a nice adult twist on every child's favorite part of Easter. It's a great event for a group of friends or even a fun little date night!

What To Expect At Cottontail & Cocktails-Adult Easter Egg Hunt

According to a recent Facebook post from Trunnell's Farm Market:

Time to find your inner child and get hopping to Trunnell's for Cottontail & Cocktails - Adult Easter Egg Hunt. THIS WILL BE A MAD DASH HUNT! Eggs will be hidden over the entire Family Fun-Acre. We are giving away over $3,500+ in cash and prizes on each of the event dates including a Smart LED TV, Apple Watches, Bose Speakers, Dinner in the Blooms Tickets, Gift Baskets, Gift Certificates, Cold Hard Cash & More! MORE LIVE ENTERTAINMENT, MORE EGGS, MORE PRIZES, MORE BAR LANES, MORE FOOD & MORE FUN!

Cottontail & Cocktails Event Info

Cottontail & Cocktails-Adult Easter Egg Hunt takes place on Friday, April 15th at Trunnell's Farm Market in Owensboro. You can arrive beginning at 6 p.m. and the fun begins at 7:30 p.m. According to the event page:

This will be a mad dash hunt! Eggs will be hidden over the Farm . Each person may collect an unlimited amount of eggs for 45 minutes. All hunting will end at 8:15 pm sharp. All Eggs will either contain a number for A CHANCE TO WIN A PRIZE, Candy, or Gift Cards/Free Appetizer Cards. Keep everything that you find inside the Eggs and Hold on to the Numbers you find. EGG-Citing GIVEAWAYS! Visit the Pavilion anytime after the hunt begins at 7:30pm to see if any of the numbers you found in your eggs are PRIZE WINNERS. All but the 4 largest prizes will have a random number assigned to them. At 9:30pm, the 4 largest prizes will be given away by drawing of the raffle tickets that you were given at the gate upon arrival.

This event sold out fast last year, but tickets are still available for the 2022 event. If you would love to feel like a (big) kid again and be a part of this event, more information and tickets can be found by clicking here.

