Do You Have What It Takes To Complete This Giant Cereal Challenge In Ohio?

Everyone loves a delicious bowl of cereal, but this bowl takes things to a whole new level.

It doesn't matter if you're young or old, cereal is the one breakfast food that we all can agree is great. Granted, we might have a difference of opinion on which type of cereal is the best (Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Fruity Pebbles), a bowl of cereal is ideal comfort food. That's why one restaurant in Ohio has a menu completely dedicated to that delectable treat.

One Bowl "The Cereal Bar" in Fostoria, Ohio, is Ohio's only cereal bar. They serve a variety of your favorite cereals, as well as milkshakes, and a few hot food items. However, their big claim to fame is their "One Bowl Challenge", and I think it's a challenge that I am up for.

Get our free mobile app

The One Bowl Challenge

A cereal food challenge, you say? What's the challenge exactly? According to WLWT,

It costs $25 per participant to enter. Participants are given 25 minutes to finish a ginormous bowl called the hungry bowl. The hungry bowl contains around 20 cups of cereal, which is around 2.5 boxes of cereal, depending on the cereal brand.

If you think you can just pick 20 cups of your favorite cereal, think again. You will have to spin a wheel five times to determine which five cereals will be mixed together and go into your hungry bowl. Oh, and you will have a gallon of milk to mix into your bowl of cereal, but luckily you don't have to finish all of the milk to complete the challenge. If you do finish in time, you will get a t-shirt, koozie, a picture on the wall of fame, and $50. With every failed attempt the cash award will increase by $5.

It might sound like a challenge that you could pull off, but it appears that many have tried, and most have failed. My only hold-up is that I am an insanely slow eater, so 25 minutes is not enough time for me to even come close to finishing the challenge. On top of that, the cereal would be complete mush by the time that I got to the bottom of the bowl, and nobody likes soggy cereal. In the end, at least I know that I wouldn't be the only one who wasn't able to complete it. Case in point...the wall of shame:

How To Try This Challenge For Yourself

One Bowl "The Cereal Bar", again, is located in Fostoria, Ohio. That's about a six-hour drive from Evansville. But if you love cereal that much, the road trip is well worth it. The One Bowl Challenge itself will only cost you $25 to attempt. Maybe you'll have the same success as this guy did:

You can learn more about the One Bowl Challenge by visiting their website or Facebook page.

LOOK: 40 Discontinued & Special Edition Kellogg's Cereals

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.