Touching New Song Reveals the Sad and Painful Reality Of Alzheimer’s

Five years ago, my dad was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Since the diagnosis, it has been a time of learning, love, understanding and heartbreak.

Although his progression has been slow, we know there will come a time when he won't know our names. It's so sad to think abut, but it's a reality we must prepare ourselves for. As a family, we know we must stay strong and unite in his care like never before.

Jason Micheal Carroll has released a new single that addresses the sadness that is Alzheimer's and the love that it takes to live with the disease.

When asked about the motivation and thought behind the song, Jason Micheal Carroll had this to say,

That’s my wife’s mother at the end (of the song). She doesn’t remember her own husband, her other daughter or my wife. It’s horrible. I felt like I had to write about it.

Jason's family will star in the video for that shows their real life struggle with Alzheimer's. Her are some photos form the video shoot.

Jason hopes to release the video for Tell Me Your Name in the coming weeks. For now, download the single!

How do you get Alzheimer's Disease?

When my dad was diagnosed, I had many questions. This was one of my big questions and concerns.

According to The National Institute on Aging,

Scientists don't yet fully understand what causes Alzheimer's disease in most people. The causes probably include a combination of age-related changes in the brain, along with genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors.

Seven signs of Alzheimer's

The National Center For Aging says these are the signs that are involved in a diagnosis of the disease.

Memory loss.

Poor judgment leading to bad decisions.

Loss of spontaneity and sense of initiative.

Taking longer to complete normal daily tasks.

Repeating questions.

Trouble handling money and paying bills.

Wandering and getting lost.

Losing things or misplacing them in odd places.

If you, or someone you love is experiencing any of these signs or symptoms, you should schedule an appointment with a doctor for an exam an evaluation.

Get more info on Alzheimer's Disease by visiting the Alzheimer's Association.

