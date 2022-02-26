My sister is deathly afraid of mice, and when she realized she had an issue with the little beasts, she welcomed cats into her home. Done. Just like that.

Now, I don't know if cats are the answer with regards to an abundance of moles on your property--there are more reliable methods--but they'll go after them if they see them. The thing is, you don't HAVE to see them as they do their damage.

We have a large round area in our backyard that is very soft, and that's made me wonder if that's a mole issue. I've never HAD a mole issue, and I DON'T see any holes, so maybe it's probably something else; we haven't noticed any of those tell-tale mounds of dirt that serve as a red flag for a mole problem.

HAVING MOLE PROBLEMS?

Anyway, I noticed a Facebook friend of mine had posted something about having a major problem with moles in his yard.

So I decided to look into it, in case that problem ever visited OUR house. By the way, the first answer IS "cats." Of course, the subsequent laugh emojis sort of express the feelings I had about that solution earlier in this story.

YOU COULD REMOVE GRUB WORMS

But let's look into THIS answer:

Facebook Facebook loading...

GardenDesign.com suggests beneficial nematodes, which are parasitic roundworms (what a fun conversation) which CAN be bad news, but not if you have the right kind. And then they'll multiply if applied correctly and, eventually, there go the grub worms, with hungry moles to follow.

The website also suggests milky spore disease (sometimes it seems ANYTHING can be helpful, regardless of what you call it) which will also kill off grub worms. This can be accomplished by way of a spreader mix.

And, of course, you can always hope BIRDS will find the little creatures and deprive the moles of their dinner.

YOU COULD SET A MOLE TRAP

Eliminating grub worms are one way; mole traps are another, and perhaps more obvious, way to get the job done. And based on this man's accent, we have the same problems here that they have in Scotland. Watch as he shows you how to properly set a mole trap.

Refer to the comments in that Facebook post for more suggestions. Smith's Pest Management also has some good ideas.

Is there a SEASON for moles? As I said earlier, this isn't a problem I've ever encountered, but it doesn't mean I won't. So I'm hanging on to all these suggestions since I don't really believe Whack-a-Mole is going to work.

Kentucky's Nuisance Animals A couple of these creatures would cross over into the "dangerous" category, but the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife says that these are ALL nuisances, and with good reason.