As I write this, we are less than a week away from March 1st--what meteorologists recognize as the first day of "meteorological spring." I like the way they do it; it's so much easier than wondering if it's going to be the 21st or the 22nd...

So let's think about springtime getaways. With the impending dawn of March, spring break isn't that far away. And if you're looking for a getaway that won't break your bank, maybe a nearby destination--or RELATIVELY nearby, anyway--is the way to. Maybe, Columbus, Ohio for example.

Yes, I hear you. "Columbus, Ohio?!?" But bear with me.

THE WORLD'S LARGEST BOUNCE HOUSE

This spring, the Buckeye State's capital city will be welcoming something your kids will totally enjoy so much, you might have a hard time getting them OUT of what's known as the "biggest bounce house in the world"--Big Bounce America.

It looks like a BLAST, and if you're wondering why I only mentioned KIDS enjoying Big Bounce America, well, you're right. I've climbed onto/into bounce houses before, and if they accommodate me, they accommodate ANYONE. And Big Bounce America DOES make adults-only appearances.

BIG BOUNCE AMERICA -- IT'S NOT JUST FOR KIDS

But that doesn't mean you can't enjoy bouncing around with your kids when Big Bounce America comes to Columbus in the spring. While no dates have been announced, you still have plenty of time to make plans.

BIG BOUNCE AMERICA TOURS THE COUNTRY

Big Bounce America makes stops all over the country. I'm reminded of those "space pillows"--that's what we used to call them, anyway--that would show up at carnivals when I was a kid. No adults were allowed in those though. And they had a big flaw; if they weren't aired up enough, a large "ravine" would form in the middle, making it difficult for smaller children to climb out. Big Bounce America will have NONE of that.

Yeah, it's known as the "biggest bounce house in the world," but it looks more like a bounce CITY than a bounce house.

Regardless, it's bouncing into central Ohio this spring and that's a long drive for any Kentuckian or Hoosier looking for a quick but fun vacation destination.

