Colin Farrell revealed that he went to Starbucks in his Penguin makeup and prosthetics to prepare for his role in Matt Reeves' The Batman. Designer Mike Marino created the prosthetics that Farrell wore to transform into the villainous role of Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, as well as a body suit that allowed Farrell to appear heavier without gaining weight.

“The first day we tried the whole thing out, we took it for a drive — a spin, metaphorically speaking,” Farrell recalled (via Collider). “We did it in Burbank. It took about six or eight hours. It was a team of 10 or 15 people. And it was really fun. I went into Starbucks and ordered myself a very un-Oswald drink, an oat milk latte with two stevia sweeteners."

How did the Starbucks patrons and employees react to Farrell's look, you may ask? "I got a couple of stares but only because it’s such an imposing look. Mike Marino did so much of the work for me on this, so much of the heavy lifting.”

Apparently, Farrell looked so unrecognizable as Penguin that cast member Rupert Penry-Jones mistook him for an "overconfident" extra walking around set. "He had a brace on his leg and these weird scars on his face, and I thought, 'This is quite a lot of effort they've gone to for a supporting artist...'" Penry-Jones told MovieWeb. "And suddenly I realized, 'Wait a minute this guy must be playing the Penguin, oh my God that's Colin Farrell!'"

The Batman arrives in theaters March 4.