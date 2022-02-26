Picture this...Mountain views, a private hot tub, a fully stocked pond to fish, and you are surrounded by the beautiful scenery in West Virginia. Did I mention that this amazing spot is a shipping container?

Shipping Containers are the New Way to Vacation

They are even a very popular way to live. HGTV even has an entire series about Container Homes. I can't even imagine the work that goes into transforming a giant container into any type of living space. When you factor in adding electricity, water, and creating living spaces, it seems like a huge challenge. But if they are renovated and placed in great vacation spots, you could probably make a nice penny on Airbnb rentals.

The Perfect Couple's Getaway

My friend Hope (From the P'ton days) and her husband recently stayed in a shipping container for part of their anniversary. I can't even commit to a cabin, let alone a house that is made out of a shipping container. I'm just more of an all-inclusive hotel resort kind of girl. However, seeing Hope's rave review of their stay could sway me, maybe.

Here's the overview of the inside of this cozy spot. It's in Hurricane, West Virginia, and rents for around $135 per night. They had a great time, and I'm just a little jelly about the time away. We haven't traveled in quite a while. Am I going to make sure that my husband sees this - Yes.

Here's a cool walkthrough in a Container Home located in New York

Where is Hurricane, West Virginia?

Need more space? Here is a tour inside a 3-story Container Home.

