INDOT Reminds Everyone to Pay Attention With Many Rear Endings in Work Zones
We're no stranger to construction and roadwork in the Tri-State, and INDOT would like to remind drivers to pay attention when driving in work zones. In a recent tweet INDOT said that 45% of work zone crashes are rear endings caused by not paying attention.
While you should pay attention when driving at all times, this is a great reminder to stay extra alert when you're in a work zone.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app