Evansville Personal Trainer Offers Tips for Staying Active During Quarantine [AUDIO]

One of the biggest struggles I've had with the coronavirus pandemic is how it's thrown my routine of getting to the gym a few times a week completely out of whack since they've been forced to temporarily close. In the nearly two years I've been going, I've managed to make some decent strides in improving my strength, and I actually kind of like how I look shirtless which is something I wouldn't have said before I started working out. The thought of losing any part of what I've accomplished in those area really bums me out. I've been trying to do what I can at home, and even bought a set of resistance bands online, but it's just not the same and I find myself getting aggravated. I know I'm not alone in those thoughts, and unfortunately, it looks like we're still, at the very least, a few weeks away from the gyms being able to reopen. The good news is, while we may not be able to exactly replicate our gym routine at home, there are some simple things we can do to keep ourselves in as good of shape as possible until they can open their doors again.

Tony Maslan is the head trainer for Bob's Gym, and was nice enough to join us Thursday morning to offer some tips and advice on things we can all do around the house, or in our neighborhood to keep ourselves active and avoid the "quarantine 19."

Take a listen to our complete interview with Tony below.