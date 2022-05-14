Indiana Non-Profit Hosting Poker Run and Festival To Help Kids Left Behind by Suicide

Suicide and suicide prevention have been brought to the forefront of discussion recently after country music icon, Naomi Judd took her own life. It was confirmed by the coroner that she died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It is believed that her long battle with severe depression lead to her suicide.

Focusing on the family after a suicide

As we watched both of her daughters, not only make public comments on her passing but accept a Country Music Hall of Fame induction for her as well, we saw and felt their deep sadness. In the wake of such a tragedy, we focus on the victim and the reasons, but sometimes we forget the family that is left behind to deal with all of the emotions and what-ifs of their loved ones' passing. especially, the children.

How many children are left behind by parental suicide in the US?

According to hopkinsmedicine.org,

In the United States, each year, between 7,000 and 12,000 children lose a parent to suicide, the researchers estimate.

Hopkins medicine went on to say,

...those who lost parents to suicide were nearly twice as likely to be hospitalized for depression as those with living parents. And those who lost parents to accidents or illness had a 30 and 40 percent higher risk, respectively, for hospitalization.

The reasons are endless as to why we all need to help the children left behind by suicide.

We recently got a message on our Facebook page about a new nonprofit that is hoping to help the children that have been innocent victims of parental suicide.

Michele Gates, President, and Founder of Mae's Way Foundation shared he story and her mission with us...

I was left behind by suicide after my mother took her life when I was five years old. This nonprofit I've created is my heart with a mission to reach, serve and support these children left behind in various ways including the sharing of a children's book I wrote and published for children experiencing loss, Mae the Courageous Caterpillar (available on Amazon).

Please come out to support and have fun with this very important cause. Your support will help the Tristate children, and their families, who have lost a parent to suicide have a brighter future.

If you are thinking about suicide, or someone you know is thinking about suicide, please call or chat with the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 to get help.

