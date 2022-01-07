Indiana House For Sale Has a Full On Nightclub in the Basement

If you're in the market for a new home, and you enjoy hosting parties, this may be the perfect house for you! This house has been making the rounds on the internet thanks to Zillow Gone Wild, and for a good reason! It's the ultimate party house. It's really nice and pretty up top, but you step into the basement, and you're in for a wild night.

When you first enter the home on Seascape Court you are greeted with high ceilings and a gorgeous entryway. When you walk around the main floor and the upstairs it looks like a nice regular home with a few quirks. For instance, the ceiling in the kitchen has neon lights that change color, the breakfast nook has a gorgeous chandelier overhead, then you step into the basement where you have your very own private club. It has a professional-style bar, booths for guests to sit in, and a back dance room complete with mood lighting and two dancing poles. The house even has a gorgeous in-ground pool in the backyard.

This house is 5,000 square feet and listed for sale by owner for $799,900, but that's a small price to pay for having your very own private club located in your basement. This house was definitely built with entertainment in mind.

Here is what the Zillow listing says about the home:

GEIST WATER-VIEW custom home with POOL, 3 car oversized garage and fabulous BAR for entertaining! Quiet Cul-de-sac in Masthead with million dollar surrounding homes. 5-6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths Over 5K sq. ft.

