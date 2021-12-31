Indiana Guys Get Epic and Hilarious Christmas Gift From Their Best Friend
I decided to give my best friends a Christmas gift that they never would have expected...and still didn't believe it until they opened the box.
So, I pride myself on being a really good gift-giver, especially around Christmas. I'm not trying to toot my own horn, but I really outdid myself this year. Each year, my friends DJ, Ryan, and I always exchange Christmas gifts. Usually, they aren't anything big, fishing gear, clothes, hunting supplies, and other things that we all enjoy. This year, I found the ultimate gift for both of them that they never asked for and their reaction was epic.
A couple of weeks before Christmas, I was walking around Walmart looking for gift ideas when I walked through the clearance aisle and saw a whole shelf full of a product that made me laugh. I immediately thought that DJ and Ryan would get a kick out of these, but for whatever reason, I decided that I was going to look elsewhere for their gifts. That whole night I kept thinking about what I saw at Walmart and the more I thought about it the more I realized that there was no better gift to give them this year than that. So, the next day I went back to Walmart and bought two of them.
In the days leading up to Christmas, I began to tell coworkers and family members what I got DJ and Ryan and their reaction was all the same...laughter. It was then that I knew that I had to film their reaction when they opened their special gift from me. On Sunday, we exchanged gifts and their reaction to what I bought them was nothing short of hilarious.
Some might be curious as to what a bidet actually is. Well, to put it simply, it's a device that washes your downstairs area on the toilet after you finish going number two. It's been a couple of days since they took these bad boys home. What did they think of them? Well, I will let the text messages speak for themselves...
DJ even said that he plans on trying to tap into his hot water supply to make his bidet experience even more enjoyable. So, like I said...I really do give the best gifts for Christmas! You're welcome, boys!
