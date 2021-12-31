Indiana Guys Get Epic and Hilarious Christmas Gift From Their Best Friend

I decided to give my best friends a Christmas gift that they never would have expected...and still didn't believe it until they opened the box.

So, I pride myself on being a really good gift-giver, especially around Christmas. I'm not trying to toot my own horn, but I really outdid myself this year. Each year, my friends DJ, Ryan, and I always exchange Christmas gifts. Usually, they aren't anything big, fishing gear, clothes, hunting supplies, and other things that we all enjoy. This year, I found the ultimate gift for both of them that they never asked for and their reaction was epic.

A couple of weeks before Christmas, I was walking around Walmart looking for gift ideas when I walked through the clearance aisle and saw a whole shelf full of a product that made me laugh. I immediately thought that DJ and Ryan would get a kick out of these, but for whatever reason, I decided that I was going to look elsewhere for their gifts. That whole night I kept thinking about what I saw at Walmart and the more I thought about it the more I realized that there was no better gift to give them this year than that. So, the next day I went back to Walmart and bought two of them.

Get our free mobile app

In the days leading up to Christmas, I began to tell coworkers and family members what I got DJ and Ryan and their reaction was all the same...laughter. It was then that I knew that I had to film their reaction when they opened their special gift from me. On Sunday, we exchanged gifts and their reaction to what I bought them was nothing short of hilarious.

Some might be curious as to what a bidet actually is. Well, to put it simply, it's a device that washes your downstairs area on the toilet after you finish going number two. It's been a couple of days since they took these bad boys home. What did they think of them? Well, I will let the text messages speak for themselves...

Travis Sams

Travis Sams

DJ even said that he plans on trying to tap into his hot water supply to make his bidet experience even more enjoyable. So, like I said...I really do give the best gifts for Christmas! You're welcome, boys!

Evansville Area Experience Gift Ideas Here are some ideas of experiences from around the Tri-State that make great gifts:

40 Real Indiana Towns with Quirky, Weird, and Funny Names Outside the major cities, the Hoosier state is full of tiny little towns you've probably passed through on your way to one of those cities. Most of them are likely 100 to 150 years old, or older, and have been around far longer than the large metropolitan areas such as Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, South Bend, and Evansville. Typically, they were started by early settlers who found their way to the state and decided to make it home. Eventually, others would join them, and a community was formed. Over time, as the surrounding areas grew, most of them were folded into those areas and governed by the nearest city or county's governing body officially making them "unincorporated," meaning they did not have their own formally organized municipal government.

A scroll through Wikipedia's long list of unincorporated communities in Indiana shows several of them have names that by today's standards would be considered weird, quirky, or just downright right funny. These are my 40 favorities.

28 Things Crazy House Guests Have Done In KY, IN and IL Here are some crazy, weird, and borderline illegal things house guests have done in the Tristate.