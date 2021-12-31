Indiana Farmer Searching For First Tractor He Ever Bought And Needs Your Help

Throughout our lives, we acquire things that start to hold great meaning for us. Some times it's little things like a piece of jewelry, book, letter, blanket, or clothing. Other times, they are bigger things like our first car, or first tractor.

My Facebook friends Keith and Patti Abbott, from Batesville, IN, are looking for something that holds a lot of meaning for them. You see, they have been farmers their whole adult life. They raised their family farming. So, one of their tractors holds a lot of meaning for them and they just want to find it and bring it home.

Keith and Patti Abbott/Facebook

Years ago, back in 1999, Keith traded in the first tractor he ever bought for a new one. Since the moment he walked out of the dealership, he regretted trading is original tractor in on the new one. His wife shared with me how broken up he is about not having it.

Patti has been searching for the tractor for years, with no luck. I told her I would help spread the word and try to find their beloved tractor. So, please help me, help them. Let's spread the word.

It is a long shot but if any farmers have an 1105 Massey Ferguson Diesel tractor and would please check the serial # We would like to buy it back $$$$

• MASSEY FERGUSON 1105 DIESEL SERIAL # 9B58321

• Picture with post is not the exact tractor but is the year and model of ours and would look same except, With age will most likely not be as good shape as picture.

• Traded it in 1999 to LAKER FARM IMPLEMENT SERVICE, RUSHVILLE INDIANA. Year of tractor is mid 70’s.

• TRACTOR HAS SENTIMENTAL VALUE it was the first new tractor Keith purchased and would like to have the opportunity to buy it back if we could. Or if you do have it and you do not want to sell it if we could talk to you.

• IT DOES NOT MATTER IF IT RUNS OR NOT!

Here is her original post with a photo of a tractor that looks like the one she is searching for, minus the wear and tear.

It would be so awesome if we could find their tractor. Share this article on social media.

