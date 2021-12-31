Midwestern Trail Cam Captures Almost Entirely Black Wolf Pack

You have to place a trail cam at exactly the right place and have it ready at exactly the right time to capture a wolf pack walking by. Imagine the odds of recording a pack made up of almost all black wolves which is exactly what just happened.

This was recently shared by the Voyageurs Wolf Project on YouTube. Here's how they described how rare this encounter was:

This wolf pack is almost entirely black wolves, which is quite rare for Minnesota! Of course, this is not to say it does not happen, but rather that it is definitely not the norm. For reference, black wolves make up 1.5-2% of wolves in Minnesota based on data in the state from 1980 to 2020.

When only 1 to 2% of wolves in this area are black, it's not often you get to witness this.

Get our free mobile app

It's not the first time black wolves have been spotted in this area as another black wolf was spotted a couple months ago.

Wolves are a very controversial animal in the American west. Their reintroduction into Yellowstone National Park in 1995 has many ranchers up in arms after packs have expanded beyond the park to in some cases attacking the livestock which are the livelihood of many.

In the Midwest, wolf packs like this aren't as prominent but still remain a vital part of the ecosystem especially in the northern Midwestern states like Minnesota. The fact that this trail cam captured a pack with such a rare color prominence just adds to the mystique.

$5.5 Million Dollar Missouri Deer Farm