Right before Christmas, we had a bit of a toy emergency. My son Chase decided to add Minecraft Lego sets to his list. On behalf of Santa's already over-worked elves, my husband Doug and I set out to search Evansville for toys on Christmas Eve. We dashed to Eastland Mall because Doug said that he heard about Toys "R" Us opening in Macy's. I told him that was old news, but maybe they actually had what we needed.
The new Toys "R" Us shop is located in a small space on the second floor, along with Macy's Backstage. There were Barbies, Disney toys, and other name brands. We didn't find any Lego sets, but it does look like there will be more toys added soon.
It feels like we've been talking about Toys R Us closing for a while now. But, the final day is here. Honestly, I thought maybe something could be done to save it. I guess there are too many other options when it comes to buying toys. It's certainly easier, and usually cheaper to order things online. My son, Chase, loves Toys R Us and is really going to miss it. My favorite memory is when he was little, the first place he'd go was the Thomas the Train display. He would start playing with their display, and didn't want to leave...Excuse me, while I go cry. ~ Liberty
Get our free mobile app
Then & Now - Evansville's Washington Square Mall Through the Years
Evansville is home to a lot of unique buildings including the first enclosed retail shopping center in Indiana. Yes, our very own Washington Square Mall was the place to be when it opened in 1963. If you walk through the mall today, you would never guess how alive the shops were, even through the 1980s. Enjoy this walk down memory lane I've put together, and maybe someday there will be new life inside 5011 Washington Ave.
Vintage Disney: Step Back in Time Inside Retro Disney Store
Most of the retail Disney stores have closed. Luckily we have these photos from the Louisville, KY store that was in Oxmor Mall.
KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys
LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born
With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.