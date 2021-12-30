Right before Christmas, we had a bit of a toy emergency. My son Chase decided to add Minecraft Lego sets to his list. On behalf of Santa's already over-worked elves, my husband Doug and I set out to search Evansville for toys on Christmas Eve.

We dashed to Eastland Mall because Doug said that he heard about Toys "R" Us opening in Macy's. I told him that was old news, but maybe they actually had what we needed.

Liberty Evansville Macy's

The new Toys "R" Us shop is located in a small space on the second floor, along with Macy's Backstage. There were Barbies, Disney toys, and other name brands. We didn't find any Lego sets, but it does look like there will be more toys added soon.

Minecraft Legos Located

Turns out, shopping at our locally-owned toy store should've been our first stop.

EVANSVILLE TOYS AND GAMES D.B.

June 28, 2018, Goodbye to Toys "R" Us

2018 toys r us Liberty

It feels like we've been talking about Toys R Us closing for a while now. But, the final day is here. Honestly, I thought maybe something could be done to save it. I guess there are too many other options when it comes to buying toys. It's certainly easier, and usually cheaper to order things online. My son, Chase, loves Toys R Us and is really going to miss it. My favorite memory is when he was little, the first place he'd go was the Thomas the Train display. He would start playing with their display, and didn't want to leave...Excuse me, while I go cry. ~ Liberty

