Some Indiana Residents Are Getting Lawsuit Settlement Checks in the Mail – Are They Legit?

When you get your mail out of the mailbox and see you've received something you weren't; expecting, you're always a little unsure and curious. If it looks like a check inside the envelope, you might even get a little leary and cautious about why someone would give you money. Is it just another scam? Or, is it legit?

Get our free mobile app

That is what's happening to thousands of Hoosiers. They are finding a check from a class-action lawsuit settlement in their mailbox. The check is made out to them and they don't know if it's real or just another scam. If they should cash the check or just throw it away.

Has this happened to you or someone you know?

According to wthr.com in Indianapolis.

The mailings say the payouts represent a settlement award for a class action lawsuit involving document fees charged by auto dealers, and 13News viewers contacted VERIFY to ask if they should cash the checks – or if they are part of a scam.

Canva Canva loading...

Are the auto doc fee litigation checks found in Indiana mailboxes real?

In short, yes, they are real. They are part of a class action lawsuit that was filed by consumers back in 2019 against quite a few Indiana auto dealerships claiming,

...the companies charged excessive document fees that violated Indiana’s consumer protection law. Last July, 12 dealership groups named in the lawsuits entered into a settlement agreement. They denied doing anything wrong but collectively agreed to pay about $13.5 million to settle the lawsuits. - wthr.com

The checks received are reported to be around $60.

The dealerships involved include:

Butler Motors Inc.

D-Patrick, Inc.

Dorsett Auto Sales, Inc.

Ed Martin 236, Inc.

Terry Lee Companies, Inc.

Twin City Dodge, Inc.

Andy Mohr Automotive Group, Inc.

Bill Estes Chevrolet, Inc.

Circle Buick GMC., Inc.

Beck Automotive Group. Inc.

Lockhart Automotive Group., Inc.

Rohr Indy Motors., Inc.

Those who will be getting checks, or who have already gotten a check, have qualifying vehicles purchased between April 4, 2017, to March 31, 2022.

I'm so happy that people are ready and able to spot a potential scam. n=but in this case, the checks are real and can be cashed.

[wthr.com]