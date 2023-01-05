Ohio County Man’s Remarkable Act of Kindness Goes Viral

With so much negativity in the world today, it's refreshing to see something like this. Mike Wright, store manager at the Hometown IGA in Hartford, is described as a great man who always helps others. Social media has taken notice.

I've been to the Hometown IGA in Hartford, and everyone is always helpful. They greet you with a smile and go out of their way to help you find what you need. It's because Mike Wright leads by example. I'm not the only one who thinks so.

Mike is and always was a great man! - Loretta Adkins

I have known Mike for as long as I can remember. One of the best!!! - Michael Jarvis

I don’t doubt it a bit they are so nice and helpful in there. So glad we moved here and they are part of the reason. My neighbors are pretty cool too. - Davey Hall

I'm sure Mike is thinking, what's all the fuss about? He's a humble man just doing what he loves. Making other people happy!

MIKE WRIGHT HONORED ON SOCIAL MEDIA

David Frames recently took to social media to share his experience with Mike Wright.

"Hometown" is not just a saying at the Hometown IGA in Hartford, KY.

I want to give a big Thank You to Mike Wright, the store manager, for going above and beyond to help one of his customers. As I was going in, an elderly man on crutches was trying to get out of his car. I asked if I could help, and he said he needed an electric cart, so I got him one and ask if I could help him further, and he stated no. As I was going in, I noticed he had dropped one of his crutches and the wind had blown his hat off. I went back, helped him get in the cart, and got his hat for him. I went on into the store and he followed me. As I was checking out, (and it was NOT SELF CHECKOUT). I asked Mike to watch for the man in case he needed help, Mike stated he would. To be honest I figured he had just said he would but would not follow up. I sit in a spot where I could watch for the man to come out. When the man came out, Mike was right behind him. Mike helped load his groceries, helped him get into his car, and took the cart back in. I went in shook his hand, and thanked him for being so nice and doing what he said.

Thanks again, Mike Wright for being a good man and helping your customers at our Hometown IGA!!!

HIS INSPIRATIONAL STORY GOES VIRAL

The response has been overwhelming to this simple act of kindness. Mike deserves to be praised for his act of compassion and kindness toward this man. Many people agree.

Excellent guy! Been the same way for 25 years. - Matt Shaffer

Guess you could call him a “Hometown” hero! - Ellen Tichenor

We love shopping at IGA. They are all great! Mike is a great manager! - Beth Farris

Not too long ago, he brought my mom's groceries out and put them in the car for her. We are blessed to have a man and place to shop that delivers such great customer service. Thanks, Mike to you and your team of caring employees. God bless. - Tom Embry

Thanks for going above and beyond Mike Wright at “HOMETOWN IGA!” - Kathy Tarrence

We should all inspire to be more like Mike. Thank you for all that you and your employees do to help others. This is an example of beautiful small-town America!