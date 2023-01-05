Holiday World Builds Excitement for 2023 Season with New Team Member Housing
Holiday World & Splashin' Safari will welcome in hundreds of new faces to their team this year. Thanks to new special housing and a bus transportation system for locals, they are making it easy to say yes to a cool theme park position.
*Scroll Down To See All Of The Renderings
Investing in Santa Claus, Indiana
6.7 million dollars is a lot to invest, and the officials with Holiday World & Splashin' Safari have dedicated that amount to build Compass Commons. This will provide affordable housing for qualifying students working at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari.
Matthew Blumhardt is the Vice President & Chief Operating Officer at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari. He shared this exciting update on LinkedIn.
Who Can Live at Compass Commons?
- Team Members must be actively employed by Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari
- Must be at least 18 years old
- Live more than 50 miles away from the parks
You can find out more information, and sign up to be reminded to apply at HolidayWorld.com/Housing. The HR Office at Holiday World is open 10 am – 4 pm CST daily.
Excitement Planned for the 2023 Season
How does FREE sound? Well, if you have little ones that are in the Pre-K age range, they are eligible for a free season pass. Oh, Pre-K is reserved for four and five-year-olds. Free Pre-K Season Pass Info
Holidays in the Sky will be back for a second year. We can expect even more drones and more fun. That will run from June 17, 2023, through July 30, 2023.