Holiday World Builds Excitement for 2023 Season with New Team Member Housing

Holiday World & Splashin' Safari will welcome in hundreds of new faces to their team this year. Thanks to new special housing and a bus transportation system for locals, they are making it easy to say yes to a cool theme park position.

Investing in Santa Claus, Indiana

6.7 million dollars is a lot to invest, and the officials with Holiday World & Splashin' Safari have dedicated that amount to build Compass Commons. This will provide affordable housing for qualifying students working at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari.

Matthew Blumhardt is the Vice President & Chief Operating Officer at Holiday World & Splashin'​ Safari. He shared this exciting update on LinkedIn.

Who Can Live at Compass Commons?

Team Members must be actively employed by Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari

Must be at least 18 years old

Live more than 50 miles away from the parks

You can find out more information, and sign up to be reminded to apply at HolidayWorld.com/Housing. The HR Office at Holiday World is open 10 am – 4 pm CST daily.

Excitement Planned for the 2023 Season

How does FREE sound? Well, if you have little ones that are in the Pre-K age range, they are eligible for a free season pass. Oh, Pre-K is reserved for four and five-year-olds. Free Pre-K Season Pass Info

Holidays in the Sky will be back for a second year. We can expect even more drones and more fun. That will run from June 17, 2023, through July 30, 2023.

