Adoptable Indiana Boxer Mix is Looking for a New Home in the New Year

Our Pet of the Week is the first doggy rescued by It Takes a Village in 2023, and she could be part of that whole "new year, new you" thing that everybody's talking about.

Her name is AMARYLLIS, and she is a young Boxer mix. This happy-go-lucky gal is still brand new to ITV, and is still in the midst of the vetting process, so she is not quite ready for adoption. But, AMARYLLIS is a perfect candidate for fostering. Let's get her out of the shelter and, eventually, into a forever home.

Pet of the Week AMARYLLIS loading...

If you are interested in fostering AMARYLLIS, or any other animal at It Takes a Village, go ahead and fill out an online foster application and/or an online adoption application.

All dogs at It Takes a Village are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, dewormed, microchipped, spayed or neutered, heartworm tested, and treated if necessary.

If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!

