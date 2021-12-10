One of the things that always amazes me about Hallmark Christmas movies, aside from how they can take one storyline and make so many movies from the exact same storyline over and over again, are the insanely amazing Christmas decorations.

Every inch of every town, office, business, home home, in all the movies are covered in Christmas cheer. I'm actually a little jealous and envious of the talented set designers that bring it all together. My favorites, the older, historic looking homes and decorations.

I was alerted by one of my friends, about this Victorian Christmas masterpiece. Last year it was for sale, but it has since gone off of the market.The home is located in Evansville, IN.

I wanted to show you the house again because of the gorgeous decorations, They look absolutely perfect in the historic home. Wait until you see the inside, it looks like something out of a movie. It's very romantic.

Chandler, IN Home Is Something Out Of A Victorian Christmas Dream

Want your home to look like a Victorian Christmas dream? Here are some tips

Do you prefer more of a farmhouse Victorian look? Here you go.

But, if nether of these are really you, according to livingetc.com, here is what is trending for Christmas 2021.

The color theme for Christmas 2021 is all about joyful brights in both traditional color ways as well as contemporary alternatives such as magenta and blue are going to really bring the fun to your celebrations. On the other hand, muted colors are going to be a big trend.

Happy decorating and Merry Christmas.

