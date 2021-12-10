Missouri Mom Goes Viral For Bringing Her Son to Job Interview

A St. Louis mom has taken over the internet with her creative way of bringing her son to a job interview.

Get our free mobile app

Maggie Mundwiller was laid off from her job due to COVID and was excited to get an interview for a new job. When she was asked to come in for a second interview she didn't know what to do with her toddler son. So, the company that she was interviewing with had her bring her son in with her, and that's when Maggie got creative.

She decided to dress her son, Mylo, up in a very cute blue tux, had him wash his stroller so he can ride in style, and even made him a resume.

The resume is pretty amazing too:

Objective: To not find a job and eat all the snacks.

Skills:

Can destroy a clean space in 30 seconds

Can take off own diaper

Can say about five words that start with “B” or “D”

Smell flowers with my teeth

Go downstairs while holding my mom’s hand

Can throw a ball

Can spot a dog a mile away

Experience: March 2020 – Present, None

Education: Mom & Dad University, GPA 4.0

References: Mom and Dad

Maggie's video went supernova viral and she even made an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" talking about how she never thought a simple 3-minute video would blow up as it did. No word on if she got the job, but I would hire both of them if it were up to me.

Rustic Airbnb in Missouri Will Take You Back in Time