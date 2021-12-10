Missouri Mom Goes Viral For Bringing Her Son to Job Interview
A St. Louis mom has taken over the internet with her creative way of bringing her son to a job interview.
Maggie Mundwiller was laid off from her job due to COVID and was excited to get an interview for a new job. When she was asked to come in for a second interview she didn't know what to do with her toddler son. So, the company that she was interviewing with had her bring her son in with her, and that's when Maggie got creative.
She decided to dress her son, Mylo, up in a very cute blue tux, had him wash his stroller so he can ride in style, and even made him a resume.
The resume is pretty amazing too:
Objective: To not find a job and eat all the snacks.
Skills:
- Can destroy a clean space in 30 seconds
- Can take off own diaper
- Can say about five words that start with “B” or “D”
- Smell flowers with my teeth
- Go downstairs while holding my mom’s hand
- Can throw a ball
- Can spot a dog a mile away
- Experience: March 2020 – Present, None
- Education: Mom & Dad University, GPA 4.0
- References: Mom and Dad
Maggie's video went supernova viral and she even made an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" talking about how she never thought a simple 3-minute video would blow up as it did. No word on if she got the job, but I would hire both of them if it were up to me.