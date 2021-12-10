While chatting with Eyewitness News Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart recently, he informed me that December is usually the month with the LEAST amount of concern with regards to severe weather threats.

SEVERE WEATHER THREATS IN DECEMBER

Well, by the 10-day mark of December 2021, we will have experienced TWO severe weather threats. At the very beginning of the workweek, in the wee hours of Monday morning, we were paying attention to a strong cold front that brought multiple severe thunderstorms into the tri-state while tornadoes were largely relegated to southwestern Kentucky.

That event, by the way, occurred while we were under a level two SLIGHT risk for severe weather. The Friday night scenario, which continues to unfold, has western Kentucky and southern Indiana under a level three ENHANCED risk for severe weather. This time yesterday, we were under a level two risk.

TORNADO THREAT FOR WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHERN INDIANA

According to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center,

Severe thunderstorms capable of producing several tornadoes and

scattered to numerous damaging wind gusts are possible mainly Friday

evening and overnight from the lower/mid-Mississippi Valley into the

lower Ohio and Tennessee Valleys. A strong tornado is possible

overnight.

So once again, it looks like we will be dealing with the peak of this storm system/cold front in the overnight hours, just like last weekend. Consequently, the National Weather Service is urging everyone to have some way--like a weather radio--to be alerted in the event the weather does get as ugly as the forecasts are saying it will.

REMEMBERING THE JANUARY 2000 TORNADO

In the Owensboro area, we are approaching the 22nd anniversary of the January 3rd, 2000 tornado which ripped through the city destroying more than 100 structures--mostly homes--and causing severe damage to many others. So weather like this at this time of the year, while not very common, IS something we've seen before.

We will keep you updated as we get closer to the time of this severe weather event's arrival.

