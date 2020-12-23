How to Wrap Virtually Any Christmas Gift and Some Gift Box Tips

One of my favorite things to do at Christmas is to wrap gifts. I know, I'm a crazy, but I really do. I love turning each gift into a one of a kind work of art. It takes a lot of time to do it too. But, I love it.

The one thing I'm not so good at is wrapping the hard to wrap and odd shaped gifts. When it comes to those presents, I need help. So,of course, I went to YouTube. If you can't wrap every gift under your tree with these hacks, just get gift cards.

If you really want to give it your all and wow your family and friends, try these hacks.

Here is my personal tips on gift boxes. Most stores either run out of them or make you pay for them. So, I will, as usual, improvise. Here are some fun gift box hacks.

1. When you order online, save the boxes. If you don't use the box to wrap the gift that is already in the box, use it to box another gift. Or, you can even use the extra boxes to store your Christmas decorations for next year.

2. Use other boxes that you have around the kitchen to box your gifts. Try empty cereal, cake mix, trash bogs, any box will do. It's fun to unwrap a gift and see the food box your gift is wrapped in. My kids have always loved it. It's like unwrapping a gift twice.

3. If you have some various baskets or containers sitting around that your aren't using, get them out and box a gift. Use Christmas themed decorative netting, tissue pare or foil, add some ribbon and make it look like a beautiful present.

Happy wrapping!