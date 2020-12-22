Travis’ Hilarious Bad Christmas Present Story

Everyone has heard stories or have received a bad Christmas gift before, right? It's always nice to laugh at other people's story.

It seems like it's always brought up this time of year. You either blame someone for ruining your Christmas, laugh at what they got you, or you plot ways to get them back for their terrible Christmas presents. The worst gift that I ever received was about 20 years ago, and I remember it like it was yesterday.

As a child, I was obsessed with the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers. So much so that when I was five, all I asked for for Christmas was Power Rangers stuff. I had some specific items on my list, but I would be happy with anything that had to do with the Power Rangers....or so I thought....

My dad thought that it would be a good idea to get a five year old boy Barbie dolls. Not just any Barbie dolls, but the pink and yellow ranger dolls. Now, as that five year old boy, I was so mad. "Those are for girls! Boys don't play with Barbies!" That's what I would tell my parents....and my dad's response was priceless. He told me that if I kept them in the box, they might be worth a lot of money one day.

A five year old couldn't comprehend that, nor did I even want to...although he was right. Those things are worth some money now! I was more concerned with the fact that they had bought me toys for girls. We used to even watch the commercial on tv, and I was sure to point out to them that they were meant for girls because there were girls playing with them on the commercial. I just so happened to have found that commercial. Check it out:

We look back on that Christmas, laughing about the time I was so upset that I got Barbies. Was it a selfish thing to do as a child? Yes. But looking back on it, I commend my dad for pulling off the best worst Christmas gift that I have received....I still need to get him back for that...