The Owensboro Convention Center will be full of handmade items from many local and regional artisans, as well as up-and-coming new artists. Stop by and see what treasure you can take home to get ready for the holidays. The Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo, where you'll find incredible stuff!

CANVA CANVA loading...

This is one event that I look forward to every season. It's such a great time to get some holiday decor for your home, find some gifts for friends, and get out of the house for an enjoyable day. So many vendors will be on hand, and as a matter of fact, they're completely sold out. That means there'll be many incredible items up for grabs.

Get our free mobile app

Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo

One of the most well-known and celebrated craft shows in Western Kentucky is coming back to the Owensboro Convention Center. The Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo is a large-scale event celebrating its 9th year. The event will feature limited editions, unique Christmas ornaments, and decorations, woodcrafts, a wide range of fall offerings, quilts, jewelry, pottery, home décor & giftware, artwork, and much more. It's so much fun to browse and check out everyone's crafts and talents. Oh, and of course, to shop until you drop! It's a great chance to check some people off of your Christmas list right before the holidays.

CANVA CANVA loading...

Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo Show Time and Ticket Info

Show Times are:

Friday, November 11th: 2 pm – 7 pm

Saturday, November 12th: 9 am – 6 pm

Sunday, November 13th: 11 am – 4 pm

Admission is $3 for Adults and Children 12 and under are admitted free. A Weekend Pass for Adults is $5. All tickets will be sold at the door.

I'll be broadcasting live during the event on Saturday morning so I hope to see you there!

CANVA CANVA loading...

Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo Booth

There's still time to get a booth at the event. Vendor booth space for the 2022 Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo is open! Please note the expo is for handmade/hand-embellished items ONLY. For more information and to register, please download an Exhibitor Agreement Form: HERE

Owensboro Convention Center

501 West 2nd Street

Owensboro, KY 42301