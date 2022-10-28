How to Keep Southern Indiana Youngsters Warm This Winter With Annual Coat-A-Kid Program

The 2022 Coat-A-Kid campaign got underway this week, and it is once again being hosted by Don's Claytons Fine Dry Cleaning.

Get our free mobile app

Now through December, you can drop off new or gently used coats at any Don's Claytons location. Once all of the coats have been collected, they will be distributed with the help of the Salvation Army and the Evansville Christian Life Center to children and teens in need throughout Southern Indiana. Organizers say the size coats they need the most are for first to fifth-grade children.

The Coat-A-Kid initiative has distributed nearly 175,000 coats over the years, but numbers have been down slightly in the last couple of years. Over 3,500 coats were collected last year - a nice bounceback from the COVID years - but I think we can do even better in 2022.

Winter coat Photo by 🇸🇮 Janko Ferlič on Unsplash loading...

So, look through your closet and pull out any gently used coat that your kid(s) don't wear anymore, or go out and purchase a brand new one, and then drop it off at any of the following Don's Claytons locations. And new this year, a donation bin will be available at St. Vincent Hospital.

attachment-DonsClaytons2 loading...

Claytons - 8355 Hwy. 66, in Newburgh

Claytons - 4319 N. First Avenue in Evansville

Claytons - 4600 Bellemeade Avenue in Evansville (Across from the Red Lobster)

Don’s - 2000 E. Morgan Avenue in Evansville (On the corner of Morgan & Weinbach)

Claytons - 3309 N. Green River Road in Evansville (At Green River and Lynch Roads, across from the Schnuck’s in Lakeside Commons)

Don’s - 518 N. Barker in Evansville (Across from Roger’s School of Hair Design at Mt. Vernon & Barker)

Don’s & Claytons (Plant/Office/Don’s Cleaners) - 225 W. Morgan Avenue in Evansville (Next to Garvin Park and Bosse Field)

Stock Up on These Winter Essentials Before It Snows Winter is coming! Before you get caught with three feet of snow and no snowsuit, make sure that you have the essentials to get thru this winter and stay warm! *As Amazon associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.