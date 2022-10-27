Watch Adorable Cat Wrestle with a Shark at Indiana Shelter

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society.

Meet Frank!

Hi, I’m Frank! I’m your typical 6-month-old kitty–sweet, curious, outgoing, and silly. I was surrendered to the Vanderburgh Humane Society with my four sisters who have all since been adopted! Why have I not been swooped up yet? Maybe it’s because I blend in with the crowd of outgoing tabby cats residing in VHS’s open cat lounge. Maybe it’s because no one has stopped to notice how stinkin’ handsome I am! Whatever the case, you don’t want to miss out on adopting me! My adoption fee is only $80 and includes my neuter, microchip, and vaccinations. Please apply online at vhslifesaver.org or admire me in person at the VHS today!

VHS VHS loading...

Browse all adoptable pets at vhslifesaver.org.

What's happening at the VHS?

Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions: Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? Why do they have whiskers? Cats, and their undeniably adorable babies known as kittens, are mysterious creatures. Their larger relatives, after all, are some of the most mystical and lethal animals on the planet. Many questions related to domestic felines, however, have perfectly logical answers. Here’s a look at some of the most common questions related to kittens and cats, and the answers cat lovers are looking for.