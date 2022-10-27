Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana

You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana.

Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.

The Food Network compiled a list of the most haunted restaurants in each state. So naturally, I was curious as to which restaurant was chosen for my home state of Indiana. When it comes to Indiana's most haunted restaurant, it's actually more like a bar and grill, with a pretty interesting past.

The Slippery Noodle Inn in Indianapolis

Located just a few steps away from Lucas Oil Stadium is Indiana's oldest bar. The Slippery Noodle Inn was originally founded in 1850 as the Tremont House. Throughout the years, it has gone through several name changes and owners. However, the history behind this building is crazy.

According to the Slippery Noodle Inn's website:

The "Inn" has been used in all types of activities. In the Civil War years it was a way station for the Underground Railroad. Later years saw a bordello open in the once luxurious Inn. It remained open until 1953 when a patron was killed. Two customers of the bordello got into an argument over one of the women, one killing the other and leaving the bloody knife on the bar. During Prohibition the Brady & Dillinger gangs used the building in back, originally built as a horse stable for the Inn, for target practice. Several of the slugs remain embedded in the lower east wall. In addition to liquor and beer being distilled in the building, cattle and swine were slaughtered and butchered in the basement. The meat hooks and water lines can still be found in the basement.

As you can imagine, a place with that kind of history surely is susceptible to some paranormal phenomena. And boy does it have plenty of it! That's why Food Network named it the most haunted restaurant in Indiana.

According to Food Network:

With such a storied past, it’s no wonder that the Noodle has attracted the attention of psychics and paranormal groups. Many have investigated the bar and identified ghosts, including the Madam who ran the upstairs brothel (aka "the woman in red"), and Sarah, one of the working girls (aka "the woman in blue") who was purportedly killed here by one of her clients. Another figure who’s frequently spotted is an older man named George, who was purportedly the Inn’s handy man. He spooked a beer delivery driver so badly that the driver requested a different route.

So, if you are ever in Indianapolis for a Colts game, stop by the Slippery Noodle Inn and ask about it's haunted history. I'm sure those who work there or frequent the establishment have plenty of stories they can share with you. If you would like to see the complete list of the most haunted restaurants in each state, you can click here.

