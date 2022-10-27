37 Million Popular Cleaning Products Recalled Nationwide

Cleaning products across Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky are being recalled. Here's everything you need to know.

When you use cleaning products to clean your house, you expect them to, you know, actually clean and sanitize. One of the most trusted cleaners on the market is currently under a massive recall because it might contain something that does the complete opposite of cleaning and sanitizing your home. Chances are, you might have some of these products at home.

Massive Pine-Sol Recall

Clorox has issued a nationwide recall for approximately 37 million Pine-Sol products. This recall comes after concerns that these products may contain bacteria. That's not something that you want to spread all over your house. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission:

The recalled products may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water. People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.

What Products are Recalled?

This recall involves several types of Pine-Sol products. These products include:

Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, and Lemon Fresh scents

CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners, in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh, and Orange Energy scents

Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners

cpsc.gov cpsc.gov loading...

cpsc.gov cpsc.gov loading...

cpsc.gov cpsc.gov loading...

The products were sold in 28,48, 60, 100, 144, and 175 fluid-ounce bottles with date codes beginning with the prefix “A4” and the first five digits numbered less than 22249. You can find these printed on the side of the bottle in black. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission: "In an abundance of caution, Clorox is recalling all of the above-described products manufactured at its Forest Park, Georgia facility through September 2022."

Online at Amazon.com and additional retailer websites and at Walmart, Sam’s Club, Dollar General, Target, Home Depot, BJ’s, Kroger, Dollar Tree, Lowe’s, Publix, and other major retailers nationwide.

What to Do If You Have a Recalled Product

If you find that you have any of these products at home, you should first stop using it immediately. Next, you will want to:

Take pictures of the 12-digit UPC code and the date code.

Dispose of the product in its container with household trash

Contact Pine-Sol for a full refund of the purchase price, with a receipt, or of the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, without a receipt.

You can reach Pine-Sol at 855-378-4982 or at pinesolrecall.com

