10 Celebrities that Have Visited Southern Indiana and Might Come Back Again

Anytime a celebrity visits the Tri-State it's a big deal. Okay, I'll admit it's probably a bigger deal to me since I'm obsessed with celebrities. So, when I saw that Johnny Depp was actually in Owensboro, I almost jumped in the car and crossed that blue bridge. He was probably already headed back to the land of celebrities by then, but there is a chance that we could see celebrities here in Southern Indiana, too.

Ben Savage

Love seems to be the reason that actor Ben Savage has been spotted in Gibson County several times. It's known to the locals in Owensville, IN that Ben is engaged to a hometown girl. Even though he keeps their relationship private, Ben freely shares pics at local businesses. I think that's really cool of him because he could just stay on the down-low, and no one would even know he was visiting.

Larry Bird

I don't know a lot about sports, but when I hear Larry Bird, I immediately think of basketball, and French Lick, Indiana. You might just run into the basketball legend since he was born and raised in French Lick. There is a sports bar called 33 Brick Street with tons of Larry Bird memorabilia, but Larry doesn't even own it.

Visiting Larry Bird's Hometown and Childhood Home

In this new vlog, we will show you Larry Bird's childhood home in French Lick, Indiana. Check out in this video, the high school that Larry Bird went to, Spring Valley recreation center and 33 brick street hub.

Michael Rosenbaum

We are way overdue for a visit from Mr. Lex Luthor. Michael Rosenbaum grew up in Newburgh, Indiana, and graduated from Castle High School. Rosey has family and friends here, and I'm sure that he sometimes stops in secretly. Of course, he does stay pretty busy doing Comic Cons for Smallville, and with his podcast, Inside of You. Oh, and making music with his band, SunSpin.

Don Mattingly

Of course, we know that Donnie Baseball is from Evansville, but have you ever seen him in town? I've seen photos, but I've never actually met him...Yet.

"I look forward to spending time with my family in Evansville, and to any future endeavors."

Dennis Quaid

Dennis Quaid was spotted a couple of times here in Evansville, because his wife, Laura Savoie, has family from Indiana. Fun fact: I hired her sister, Aimee Savoie, to work at Sky Zone back in 2017. She was delightful!

Lilly King

Lilly King is one of the 100 greatest swimmers of all time and for good reasons; Olympic Champion, World Record Holder, the list goes on, and she has a lap pool in her name inside the Deaconess Aquatic Center.

Jackie Young

Princeton's Olympic Gold Medalist Jackie Young is usually very busy training with the WNBA, and adding accolades to her resume. But she does return home, and not always with a parade through town.

PHOTO: D. DeWig JONJON GREENE, JACKIE YOUNG, LIBERTY

Dylan Minnette

His name might sound familiar if you are a fan of 13 Reasons Why, you will immediately know that he played Clay in the Netflix series. He has been in a bunch of smaller roles and is in a band. He was born in Evansville, so you never know when he might want to visit his hometown.

Peyton Manning

Ok, I know you are shaking your head right now, but hear me out. I actually met Mr. Manning right here in Evansville. There happens to be a hospital with his name on it. One time, he even ordered a special delivery of donuts to the staff.

Tom Hanks

Obviously, Tom Hanks was here in Southern Indiana to film A League of Their Own, but could we see him here again? Based on his rave review of Evansville and the property that Hanks and his family stayed on, I would say that he might look at retiring here. That's just what I say, which doesn't hold a lot of weight.

"I would probably say A League of Their Own would be number 1 because all I did all summer was play baseball. I shagged [fly] balls, I ate turkey dogs, I played baseball all summer long in Evansville, IN. And I had all of my kids with me. I had all of my family with me. We lived in a house in the middle of cornfields. We went to Burger King at night and Dairy Queen in the afternoon. It was a great summer, and my family still speaks about it."

