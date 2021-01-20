History Says Indiana’s Most Miserable Day Will Be Valentine’s Day

If you ask me, Valentine's Day is one of the more polarizing "holidays" on the calendar. You either love it, or you hate it. You love it because you have someone special in your life and it gives you the chance to show them how much you love them with a special gift or gesture. You hate it because you don't have someone special in your life and the full-on PDA that takes place in public and on social media makes you want to puke. Or, you hate it because you do have someone special and feel like you're forced to get them something because if you don't, you'll be the significant other ever. Regardless of which category you fall into, according to history, it's the most miserable day of the year in Hoosier State.

The website, EzVid Wiki, is a user-generated site that claims to provide " useful, unbiased information and actionable guidance to hundreds of millions of people around the world, in thousands of knowledge categories." From what I can tell, it's basically a site where users share their favorite products for a wide number of categories like clothing, accessories, camping, automotive, and more. However, at the very bottom of the list is a category called, "Surveys," which is where we find the list of most miserable days of the year by state.

According to the post, 3,000 Americans were surveyed to determine the most miserable day, while the average temperature and rainfall amounts from 1980 - 2016 were also factored in. It doesn't specify if those 3,000 people were all from Indiana, or from all over the country, but according to the weather data provided, the average temperature for February 14th here in our home state is 22 degrees, while the average amount of rain is 2.2 inches, although they don't specify where they got their information from.

Take this for what you will. Considering whoever created this map didn't name themselves, nor did they provide any links to source material for any of their data, the results are flimsy at best. My guess is, whatever your opinion of Valentine's Day happens to be, you mind has been made up for a while, and this information likely won't change it.

Check out the map below to see the supposedly most miserable days for every state in the country.

[Source: Ezvid Wiki]

