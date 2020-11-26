His Appointed Times (Shaped by Faith)

Christine Vales is author and teacher of “His Appointed Times” and has been blessed with the privilege of uncovering the Lord’s prophetic calendar in real-time. Christine encourages others to abide in Jesus while drawing on prophetic insights embedded in His ancient timepiece which always points back to His Word.

She joyfully sends forth her creative monthly “Chalkboard Teachings” on YouTube and social media and also ministers at live and online events. Her articles on His times and seasons have also been published in Charisma Magazine, The Elijah List and other prophetic platforms.

Christine shares how we can learn about God's time through this calendar and how we can then learn to apply it to our own personal lives.

Christine is blessed to send forth the latest 2021 edition of His Appointed Times, https://www.christinevales.com/his-appointed-times as well as other new resources available in her website https://www.christinevales.com/.

Christine continues to follow His calling in the prophetic, as she has since the beginning of her story, where she faithfully is lifting up her voice to the Lord and raising her eyes to the fields… for they are already white for harvest! John 4:35

To learn more visit https://www.facebook.com/HisAppointedTimesCalJournal

Tune in LIVE on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8AM on 99.1FM, WOMI Owensboro 1490 AM, or WGBF Evansville 1280 AM. https://womiowensboro.com/listen-live/