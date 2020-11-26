Several holiday traditions have been canceled here in the Tri-State this year, but The Santa Claus Land of Lights will not be one of them.

We know that it's been a crazy year and everyone is searching for some normalcy. Luckily, you can continue on with an annual family tradition at Lake Rudolph Campground in Santa Claus, Indiana. The Santa Claus Land of Lights opens on Thanksgiving night! gets filled with beautiful lights telling the story of Rudolph!

What better way to socal distance from everyone than by driving through thousands of lights? That's exactly what you will be able to do at the Santa Claus Land of Lights. Load the family up in the car and drive through the campground to see all of the beautiful lights tell the story of Rudolph The Rednosed Reindeer.

Starting tomorrow the Santa Claus Land of Lights is open for business! If you've never been, it's worth the short trip up to Santa Claus and seeing! They will continue to be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays November 27 through December 6. Then, they will be open nightly December 11 – December 27. Each night they are open, you can stop by and see the light show between the hours of 5pm – 9pm CST. The Santa Claus Land of Lights will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, however. Oh, and the light show will take place even if it's raining.

And don't forget to listen to WKDQ for plenty of chances to WIN car passes to the Land of lights!!

Get all the info and stay up to date on their Facebook page!