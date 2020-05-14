With the the guidelines, safety measures and precautions related to travel being changed during the pandemic, it seems like a time when we will be able to go to our favorite tourist destinations. As travel restrictions are lifted in the coming months, hopefully by being smart and thinking about the big picture of our life beyond COVID-19, we can make plans for the much needed vacations

You may not have the money to travel to an exotic destination this year or even next year, but you can FEEL like you are in the Caribbean. You can still enjoy crystal clear water and a beautiful hidden beach right here in Kentucky.

Located just west of Corbin, KY, in the Daniel Boone National Forest, Laurel River Lake, is just a little over 3 hrs away from the Tristate. It would make for an awesome family day trip or weekend getaway that will help you relax and enjoy the beach on a budget.

Take a look!



According to kentuckytourism.com,

The 5,600 acre lake......amid the pristine beauty of the Daniel Boone National Forest, Laurel River Lake is a favorite destination for thousands of visitors each year. The quiet coves and cliff-lined shores offer relaxation and quiet reflection, as well as boating, fishing, skiing and scuba diving in one of the deepest and cleanest lakes in Kentucky. You can also fish and boat.

Laurel River Lake looks so amazing and relaxing. As soon as I can, I want to take my family there to camp. My favorite vacations are on the lake. Even if the lake isn’t YOUR favorite vacation destination, these pics and videos prove that you will feel like you are in a beautiful, clear water paradise, but for a lot less money. Stay a weekend, a week or even two weeks and come back to normal life refreshed and ready to go.

Take a look at the beauty that is Laurel River Lake.











I refer to camp right by the lake. But, if camping doesn’t sound that appealing to you, there are some really cool places for you to say that are minutes away from the lake. This is one that orders a totally unique experience.