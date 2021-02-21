Here’s Why Wearing Socks To Bed Will Help You Fall Asleep Faster

There's one way you can fall asleep faster at night, but I have a hunch a lot of people won't like it.

What do you wear when you go to bed at night? I'm not trying to get personal or anything, but I ask that for a specific reason. One piece of clothing that a lot of people refuse to wear are socks. I'm not against wearing to socks to bed, but I just don't. So many people refuse to wear them for many reasons. They don't want their toes to feel restricted at night or they don't want to have sweaty feet are two big arguments against wearing socks to bed. Trust me, I get it.

However, if you find yourself having difficulty falling asleep at night, wearing socks might help. According to a Massachusetts doctor on TikTok named Jess Andrade, wearing socks at night will help you fall asleep faster.

In the TikTok video, she says, "Wearing socks makes your feet warm, and this opens up the blood vessels that cools the body down. The body being cool tells the brain that it's time for bed. So actually, people that wear socks tend to fall asleep faster."

You're either reading this and thinking "maybe I should give that a try" or "I'm still not going to wear socks to bed...not even if it's freezing".

Either way, if you have a hard time sleeping this is one remedy that you could try. Andrade also has a few other videos with tips to help you sleep better that might be worth looking into as well.

There's the 10-3-2-1-0 method:

Then there's the 4-7-8 breathing method:

