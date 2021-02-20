Spend The Weekend In This Brown County, Indiana Renovated 20th-Century Barn

There are so many places in the region for you to escape to and this is just another beautiful example.

Like so many, I have been wanting to simply get away during this pandemic. Nothing crazy. I just want to go somewhere secluded, away from the stresses of the world, and just relax. Here lately, we have been searching for different places to do just that. Brown County, Indiana is one of those areas that we have been looking at, and they have so many places there that would make for an ideal getaway.

There's a renovated 20th-century barn on Airbnb that you can stay in, and it looks amazing! It's called Birdsong, and located in Nashville, Indiana. Birdsong has four beds, a fully equipped kitchen, one beautiful bathroom, a hot tub, and fire pit. All of the reviews mention the couch is pretty comfy as well. It's the perfect off-the-grid getaway for a few friends and yourself.

Brown County is beautiful any time of year, but I can see myself staying here in the fall when the leaves are changing colors soaking in the hot tub and sitting by the fire. That is my kind of getaway, especially with all of this COVID stuff going on. Birdsong also sits on 16 acres that you can walk around on. Plus, right down the road is the famous shopping of Nashville, Indiana full of local businesses and restaurants.

You can find out all about what Birdsong has to offer you if a getaway like this is something you'd be interested in. All you have to do is visit the listing page here for rates and details.

You can also take a look inside Birdsong by checking out the photos below!