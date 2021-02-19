Your Dog’s Paws Probably Smell Like Fritos

Never in my life have I wondered what my dog's feet smell like. That was until I found this out.

Apparently, your dog's feet smell like Fritos or popcorn, depending on who you ask. Don't worry, the smell is perfectly normal...yet weird. I'm not sure what's more odd: sniffing your dog's feet, or the fact that they smell like Fritos.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

I don't know too many people who go around smelling their dog's feet, but if by chance you do, you might notice the smell. Just ask your dog to shake, grab its paw, and take a whiff. Or if they're coming in from the snow and you're wiping their paws, give them a sniff or two.

According to TheAnimalRescueSite.com, the reason behind your dog's paw smelling that way is due to the microorganisms living on the foot pads – specifically the bacteria called Pseudomonas and Proteus. The hair that grows between your dog's pads is prime real estate for the bacteria to grow.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Dogs only sweat on the parts of their body that isn't covered with fur, like their paws. While the sweat itself doesn't produce the scent, it does contribute to the growth of the microorganisms that releases the odor.

Now, I know you're probably going to try to sniff your dog's paws as soon as you get home to see if it really does smell like Fritos or not. Just save yourself, and your dog some embarrassment and don't sniff them in public.

How To Stop Your Phone From Auto Correcting Your Cursing