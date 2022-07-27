Here’s Why Kias & Hyundais are at a High Risk of Being Stolen in the Midwest

If you are an owner of a Kia or a Hyundai, you are at a higher risk of your vehicle being stolen.

If you live in the Midwest, or anywhere for that matter, you could fall victim to a new social media trend called "Kia Boys". Perhaps you have seen this on TikTok or other social media outlets. If not, this trend is where you'll see videos of people using a trick shared on social media that allows them to easily steal Kias and Hyundais.

What is Kia Boys?

There are many viral trends on social media that people try out for the fun of it, however, this should not be one of them. If you were to try to go viral on social media for this new trend, you could end up in jail. The "Kia Boys" trend goes back to a defect linked to Kias and Hyundais made in 2015 and up. These vehicles don't have an engine immobilizer, an electronic security device that makes it hard to start a vehicle without a key. According to Fox 9:

If you strip the ignition column, there's a piece that pops off and you can stick a USB drive, a knife, or something like that. Well, think about how many people charge their cell phones in their cars. The exact part they need to steal that car is featured in most people's cars.

Kia and Hyundai's Response to "Kia Boys"

Kia and Hyundai both responded to Fox 9 about this defect and this is what they had to say:

Kia America is aware of the rise in vehicle thefts of a subset of trim level vehicles in your area. As of the current 2022 Model Year, all Kia vehicles have an engine immobilizer fitted as standard. All Kia vehicles for sale in the U.S. meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. Kia customers with questions regarding their Kia vehicle should contact the Consumer Assistance Center directly at 1-800-333-4542 (4Kia).

2013 Geneva Auto Show Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Hyundai Motor America is concerned with the rise in local auto thefts. The safety and well-being of our customers and the community is and will remain our top priority. These vehicles meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards and engine immobilizers are standard equipment on all new Hyundai vehicles. Hyundai customers who have questions can always contact the Hyundai Consumer Assistance Center at 800-633-5151.

Hyundai-Kia Passses Honda To Become Greenest Automaker According To Trade Group Getty Images loading...

How Can You Stay Protected?

According to a report from USA Today, if you own a 2011 or newer model Kia or a 2015 or newer model Hyundai, you should follow these safety precautions to help prevent your vehicle from being stolen:

Use a steering wheel locking device.

Try to park in well-lighted areas.

Keep your doors locked at all times.

Do not keep personal items or valuables in your car.

Consider aftermarket alarm systems or anti-theft devices

Report any suspicious activity, especially during evening or overnight hours.

(H/T- Fox 9 and USA Today)

10 Indiana Laws You Don't Know You're Breaking

Six Kentucky Unsolved Mysteries The State of Kentucky, in an attempt to help solve many unsolved mysteries in the state, has put together a deck of cards with information pertaining to each case.