Swimply is a fairly new app that works like Airbnb, but you are just renting a residential pool. Right now, there is only one that is available in the Evansville area, so this would be a good time to 'jump in' and make some money if you have a pool.

Saltwater Pool Evansville, IN Rents for $60/Hour

But Wait, There's More

Other Ways to Make Money

Maybe you have a unique space that someone would love to rent out for a party or you have a nice home gym that is collecting dust instead of cash. Swimply is expanding the categories beyond just swimming pools. It's called Swimply Spaces, and you can rent out almost any type of space that you own.

Tennis

Basketball

Soccer

Golf

Volleyball

Large backyards (Events)

Private Lakes

Docked Boats

Roof Tops

Home Gyms

Music Studio

Art Studio

Home Theater

What About Insurance?

The question of insurance and liability immediately popped into my head. So many things could happen around a pool, lake, or your backyard, especially if you're planning a party. According to Swimply, hosting through their service provides you with a one-million-dollar general liability policy. If that sets your mind at ease, and you are thinking about renting your swimming pool or other space, here is how it works.

How to Rent Your Pool or Space with Swimply

You don't have to pay anything upfront to list your pool or space with Swimply. The first-of-its-kind service makes a commission from your bookings. Swimply takes 15% of what the Host makes. So basically, if you charge $50 per hour and someone books 2 hours, you will make $85.

You Must be the Homeowner

Do not be tempted to rent out your neighbor's pool! Seriously, you do have to be the homeowner to list the pool. This means if you rent, live in an apartment with a pool, or you are staying with someone that has a pool, you are not allowed to rent it through Swimply. The same goes for tennis courts, home gyms or your home theatre, ect.

Read the Fine Print

It's important to read all of the details, whether you are the one renting out your space or looking to rent one. You can't rent out a space and charge admission. So, you can't use someone's backyard to host a party with a cover charge.

